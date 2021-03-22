As in womenswear, the menswear category saw demand heavily influenced by enforced changes in behaviour due to COVID-19 in 2020. Home seclusion and the marked rise in the number of people working and studying remotely resulted in a more casual approach to clothing, undermining sales in areas such as formal wear/suits. Restrictions imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19 also weakened demand for ethnic wear for events such as parties and festivals, as well as for daily wear. Meanwhile, restriction…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264309-menswear-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Menswear in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Men’s Nightwear, Men’s Outerwear, Men’s Swimwear, Men’s Underwear.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-small-satellite-services-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-03-07

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Menswear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-commercial-cladding-system-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Shift to casual comfort wear and anti-viral innovation

COVID-19 crisis accelerates developments in retailing

Leading players experience share decline

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Revival of demand as threat from COVID-19 diminishes

Enduring economic impact of COVID-19 to support demand for value fashion

Inventory challenges ahead

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Menswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Menswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Swimwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Swimwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Underwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Underwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for apparel and footwear?

MARKET DATA

Table 17 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 19 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 23 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105