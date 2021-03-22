Mobile Internet Retailing in Israel Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to Google research, 70% of Israelis search the internet on their mobile devices, and 50% of Google searches in Israel were done through a mobile device. However, most local websites do not have a mobile-friendly platform, and their websites are slow on mobile devices. Therefore, the majority of internet retailing is through computers, and only a small percentage through mobile channels. Whilst Home Center offers a mobile platform to make purchases, most consumers prefer to use the webs…

Sample free link:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952163-mobile-internet-retailing-in-israel

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Internet Retailing in Israel report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-coagulation-factors-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-03-13

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Internet Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-heavy-oil-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025-2021-03-10

Table of content

MOBILE INTERNET RETAILING IN ISRAEL

Euromonitor International

January 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Local Companies Do Not Focus on Mobile Sales

Local Consumers Prefer To Make Purchases on Larger Screens

Strong Potential for Growth in the Forecast Period

Competitive Landscape

Some Local Sectors Have Mobile-friendly Platforms

An Additional Tax Is Removed on Smartphone Purchases

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)