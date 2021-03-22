All news

Mobile Internet Retailing in Kenya Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Mobile Internet Retailing in Kenya Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to industry reports in Kenya, mobile subscription penetration was high, driven by the continuing favourable landscape of smartphones brought on by increased competition with current players and new players entering the arena. Increased penetration led to increased mobile internet usage, especially in urban areas, as consumers use their phones to access the internet.

Sample free link:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952219-mobile-internet-retailing-in-kenya

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Internet Retailing in Kenya report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-thermopile-modules-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-13

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Internet Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ambroxol-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-10

 

Table of content

MOBILE INTERNET RETAILING IN KENYA
Euromonitor International
January 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Mobile Penetration Continues To Promote Internet Retailing
Internet Retailers Develop User-friendly Applications To Facilitate Mobile Internet Retailing
Affordability of Smartphones Boosts Mobile Internet Retailing
Competitive Landscape
Low Computer Penetration Encourages Mobile Internet

 

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

 

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

2021-2025 Acute Spinal Cord Injury Market | Global Analysis, Modeling, Risk Factors, Growth Strategies, Drivers, Dynamics, Forecast and more | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

InForGrowth has added Latest Research Report on Acute Spinal Cord Injury Market 2021 Future Growth Opportunities, Development Trends, and Forecast 2026. The Global Acute Spinal Cord Injury Market market report cover an overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, companies & regions. This report describes overall Acute Spinal Cord Injury Market […]
All news

Global Myronivsky Khliboproduct VAT in Packaged Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wise

Summary: Myronivsky Khliboproduct plans to further expand its production capacity, in order to increase its profitability by optimising its production and logistics processes as well as increasing its sales abroad. Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company […]
All news

Global Saputo Inc in Packaged Food (Canada) Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

gutsy-wise

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Saputo Inc in Packaged Food (Canada) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.   Saputo will continue to focus on value-added products to achieve volume sales growth in dairy, notably within fine speciality cheese and value-added milk. The company is looking to expand its […]