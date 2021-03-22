All news

Modelo Continente Hipermercados SA in Packaged Food (Portugal) Market Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Outlet expansion is expected to be one of Modelo Continente Hipermercados SA’s major strategies for the forecast period. With a long-standing presence in packaged food Modelo Continente Hipermercados has a good understanding of Portuguese consumption habits and is expected to focus on smaller concepts. The creation of a unique shopping experience based on the supply of better products at lower prices when compared to competitors is also expected to be part of this player’s plan for the outlook p…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to

Table of content

Euromonitor International
January 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Modelo Continente Hipermercados SA: Key Facts
Summary 2 Modelo Continente Hipermercados SA: Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Summary 3 Modelo Continente Hipermercados SA: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Modelo Continente Hipermercados SA: Competitive Position 2017

 

……. continued

