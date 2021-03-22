All news

Motorcycle Insurance Market in China – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Motorcycle insurance provides financial protection in the event of a motorcycle accident, loss, theft or damage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorcycle Insurance in China, including the following market information:
China Motorcycle Insurance Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in China Motorcycle Insurance Market 2019 (%)
The global Motorcycle Insurance market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Motorcycle Insurance market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Motorcycle Insurance businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Motorcycle Insurance in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Motorcycle Insurance market size in 2020 and the next few years in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Motorcycle Insurance Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Motorcycle Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Liability Insurance
Comprehensive and Collision Insurance
Medical Payments Insurance
Others

China Motorcycle Insurance Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Motorcycle Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Personal
Commercial

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Motorcycle Insurance Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Motorcycle Insurance Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
State Farm
Groupama
AXA
GEICO
Allstate
Generali
Progressive
Zurich
Liberty Mutual
Allianz
Aviva

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Motorcycle Insurance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Motorcycle Insurance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 China Motorcycle Insurance Overall Market Size
2.1 China Motorcycle Insurance Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Motorcycle Insurance Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

…continued

