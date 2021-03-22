News

Musculoskeletal Pains Market Segmentation Analysis and Global Industry Trends Forecast 2025

ajinkyaComments Off on Musculoskeletal Pains Market Segmentation Analysis and Global Industry Trends Forecast 2025

Global Musculoskeletal Pains Market: Snapshot

Musculoskeletal pain is pain that affects bones, muscles, or the various types of connective tissues that hold the two together, such as tendons and ligaments. This type of pain can occur due to overuse or repetitive use of muscle groups, improper use or accidents such as falls, etc. and can persist for a long time, causing discomfort to the patient. The consistent discomfort caused by musculoskeletal pain has made it a key category of the global healthcare sector in recent years.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy Of This Report: https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=117

Improper posture is a key cause of musculoskeletal pain, as consistently sitting/sleeping in irregular positions can cause significant long-term damage to muscles. Thus, the rising prevalence of a sedentary lifestyle, particularly in developed economies, is a key driver for the musculoskeletal pains market. Dynamic developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil have also started witnessing the effects of a large-scale adherence to a sedentary lifestyle, as the corporate sector in these countries is exhibiting a steady rise, aided by the entry of several multinational companies and government support to the development of the IT industry.

The main component of musculoskeletal pain treatment is behavioral rather than pharmaceutical. Thus, the increasing interest of citizens across the world in maintaining a basic level of fitness is likely to be a key factor in reducing the prevalence of musculoskeletal pains in the coming years. Physiotherapy is also likely to be a key component of the global musculoskeletal pains market in the coming years due to its noninvasive nature and reliable efficacy in pain management.

Global Musculoskeletal Pains Market: Overview

Musculoskeletal pains refers to the acute or chronic pains of soft tissues or organs, which can be caused due to an injury, falls, jerking movements, falls, sprains, fractures, dislocations, and overuse of the organ. For instance, lower back pain is a common work related musculoskeletal pain that is caused due to prolonged immobilization or poor posture. Localized or widespread pain, stiffness of the body, fatigue, lack of sleep, twitching muscles, and burning sensation in muscles are some of the common symptoms of musculoskeletal pains. Depending on the location of pain, musculoskeletal pains are of different kinds including bone pain, muscle pain, tendon and ligament pain, fibromyalgia, joint pain, and tunnel syndromes. Bone pains, which are majorly caused due to injury, is the most common type of musculoskeletal pains, followed by joint pains, which is frequently associated with rheumatoid arthritis.

Buy This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/checkout?rep_id=117&ltype=S

Musculoskeletal pains treatment includes various methods such as physical and occupational therapy, heat or cold treatment, acupuncture, strengthening, and conditioning and stretching exercises. Although there are no medications currently available for the treatment of musculoskeletal pains, some of the medications recommended to relieve the symptoms are: acetaminophen, NSAIDs, opioids, and neurotransmitters. The global musculoskeletal pains market is projected for a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. This report is a comprehensive analysis of all the factors that are expected to impact the growth rate and also profiles some of the key players to reveal their market share, product portfolio, and latest developments.

Global Musculoskeletal Pains Market: Trends and Prospects

Research and development activities by several musculoskeletal pains market players to find drugs that can be used to treat musculoskeletal pains is the primary driver of the market. For instance, one of the major players Nordic Bioscience A.s in collaboration with Novaratis AG has developed the drug by the name calcitonin. Currently, the drug is under clinical trial phase three and is predicted to be highly beneficial for the treatment of musculoskeletal pains and thereby boost the market. Hydrocodone bitartrate, bupivacaine transdermal, prednisone, and clibranopadol are some of the other under train drugs. However, side effects such as nausea liver and kidney damage, acid-peptic disorders, and irritation of gastric tract associated with these drugs are restraining the market expansion.

Global Musculoskeletal Pains Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the report segments the global musculoskeletal pains market into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Currently, North America contributes to the maximum demand due to robust healthcare infrastructure in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia Pacific is expected to rise at the strongest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of vast population and improving healthcare facilities in several emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan.

Apart from Novasratis AG and Nordic Bioscience mentioned above, some of the other major market players in global musculoskeletal pains market are  DURECT Corporation, Zogenix, Inc., Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Limited, Chelsea Therapeutics, Inc., TransPharma Medical, Ltd. and Purdue Pharma L.P.

To know more about the table of contents, you can click @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=117

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to busi-ness entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experi-enced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,
3739 Balboa St # 1097,
San Francisco, CA 94121
United States
Tel: +1-415-520-1050

https://expresskeeper.com/
ajinkya

Related Articles
All news News

Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Consumption Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – ZTT,Fujikura, NKT Cables, Tongguang Cable, Shenzhen SDG, Furukawa, LS Cable

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Consumption Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Consumption Market Report is […]
News

Embedded Pico Projector Market 2020 – Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects And Forecast 2027

Alex

Up Market Research (UMR), one of the world’s prominent market research firms has announced a novel report on Embedded Pico Projector Market. The report contains vital insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Embedded Pico Projector market […]
All news News

Covid-19 Outlook And Impact- Global Non Dairy Creamer Market Industry 2020-2027 | Top Key Players: Nestle(Switzerland), WhiteWave(US), FrieslandCampina(Netherlands), DEK(Grandos)(Germany), DMK(TURM-Sahne GmbH)(Germany), Caprimo, Super Group(Singapore), Yearrakarn(Thailand), Custom Food Group(Malaysia), PT. Santos Premium Krimer(Indonesia), PT Aloe Vera(Indonesia), Suzhou Jiahe Foods Industry(China), Wenhui Food(China), Bigtree Group(China), Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology(China), Jiangxi Weirbao, Food Biotechnology(China), Hubei Hong Yuan Food(China), Fujian Jumbo Grand Food(China), Shandong Tianmei Bio(China), Amrut Intern

Alex

The Non Dairy Creamer market report provides a detailed analysis of the emerging trends, opportunities, and as well as the challenges in the market. This extensive report sheds light on the latest developments, market drivers, and competitive analysis to help the new entrants and emerging players to make crucial decisions. Besides this, the market research […]