Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market in India – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Natural language processing (NLP) is a branch of artificial intelligence that deals with the interaction between computers and humans using the natural language (spoken or written data), not in the artificial languages such as Java and C++.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare in India, including the following market information:

India Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in India Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market 2019 (%)

The global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market was valued at 599.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1211.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. While the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare in India. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market size in 2020 and the next few years in India

ALSO READ :https://jacksonemma948.tumblr.com/post/640903237503942656/mea-critical-care-equipment-market-soaring-demand

Total Market by Segment:

India Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Machine Translation

Information Extraction

Automatic Summarization

Text and Voice Processing

Other

By type, machine translation is the most commonly used type, with about 44% market share in 2018.

India Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)

Clinician Document

Other

By application, EHR is the largest segment, with market share of about 48% in 2018, while CAC segment was expected to increase at nearly EHR by 2025.

ALSO READ :https://www.techsite.io/p/2013369

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

3M

Linguamatics

Amazon AWS

Nuance Communications

SAS

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Averbis

Health Fidelity

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: India Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 India Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Overall Market Size

2.1 India Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

…continued

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105