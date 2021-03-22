All news

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market in Japan – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Natural language processing (NLP) is a branch of artificial intelligence that deals with the interaction between computers and humans using the natural language (spoken or written data), not in the artificial languages such as Java and C++.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market 2019 (%)
The global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market was valued at 599.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1211.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. While the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare in Japan. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market size in 2020 and the next few years in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Japan Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Machine Translation
Information Extraction
Automatic Summarization
Text and Voice Processing
Other
By type, machine translation is the most commonly used type, with about 44% market share in 2018.

Japan Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Japan Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Electronic Health Records (EHR)
Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)
Clinician Document
Other
By application, EHR is the largest segment, with market share of about 48% in 2018, while CAC segment was expected to increase at nearly EHR by 2025.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
3M
Linguamatics
Amazon AWS
Nuance Communications
SAS
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Averbis
Health Fidelity

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Japan Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

