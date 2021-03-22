All news

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market in US – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market in US – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Natural language processing (NLP) is a branch of artificial intelligence that deals with the interaction between computers and humans using the natural language (spoken or written data), not in the artificial languages such as Java and C++.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare in US, including the following market information:
US Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in US Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market 2019 (%)
The global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market was valued at 599.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1211.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. While the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market size in 2020 and the next few years in US

ALSO READ :https://sites.google.com/view/marketresearchhealhcare/mea-critical-care-equipment-market-growth-factors-applications-regional

Total Market by Segment:
US Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
US Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Machine Translation
Information Extraction
Automatic Summarization
Text and Voice Processing
Other
By type, machine translation is the most commonly used type, with about 44% market share in 2018.

US Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
US Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Electronic Health Records (EHR)
Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)
Clinician Document
Other
By application, EHR is the largest segment, with market share of about 48% in 2018, while CAC segment was expected to increase at nearly EHR by 2025.

ALSO READ :https://www.techsite.io/p/2013292

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
3M
Linguamatics
Amazon AWS
Nuance Communications
SAS
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Averbis
Health Fidelity

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: US Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 US Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Overall Market Size
2.1 US Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

…continued

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

New Detailed Information: Jail Management Software Market by Global Trends, Business Growth, and Forecasts 2025 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

This market research report offers a comprehensive evaluation of key market developments in the Global Jail Management Software Market. It includes particular discussion on historical market developments, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges and forecast to 2026.  The Global Jail Management Software Market focuses on global major leading industry players providing information […]
All news

Probiotics Gummies Market: Know About Trends, Growth, Future Outlook 2021-2027 With Top Key Players- Digestive Advantage, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Renew Life

alex

Research on the global Probiotics Gummies market is a logical and systematic effort to measure potential trajectories from 2020 to 2027. It covers historical figures and provides forecasts that help stakeholders measure growth opportunities in the Probiotics Gummies market throughout the forecast period. This study analyzes Probiotics Gummies’s growth based on past, present, and future […]
All news News

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market by COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT, market size, chain and analysis report by 2028

ajay

“The Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market report analyzes the primary market growth drivers and challenges that the key industry players and the market as a whole are going to face. The report also provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It offers accurate assessment of the market size of different segments with […]