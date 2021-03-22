All news

O-I Mfg Netherlands BV in Packaging Industry (Netherlands) Market Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The main goals for O-I Manufacturing Netherlands BV is to strengthen agreements with key clients in order to develop improved products in glass packaging. The focus will be geared towards producing more efficient products, requiring less raw material to make it more resistant and lighter for the consumer. The concept is to provide clients with greater flexibility and the possibility to quickly adapt formats or develop special needs packaging, such as special editions.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

O-I MFG NETHERLANDS BV IN PACKAGING INDUSTRY (NETHERLANDS)
Euromonitor International
January 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 O-I Manufacturing Netherlands BV: Key Facts
Summary 2 O-I Manufacturing Netherlands BV: Operational Indicators
Production
Summary 3 Major End-use Categories for O-I Manufacturing Netherlands BV: by Pack Type 2016
Competitive Positioning

 

……. continued

