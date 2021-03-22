Passenger Car Motor Oil Market in Germany – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Passenger car motor oil (PCMO) helps in protecting and improving the overall functioning of engines in passenger cars. The motor oil lubricates the internal combustion engines which reduces the friction created in the moving parts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Car Motor Oil in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Market 2019 (%)

The global Passenger Car Motor Oil market was valued at 20070 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 21440 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. While the Passenger Car Motor Oil market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Passenger Car Motor Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Passenger Car Motor Oil production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mineral Oil

Synthesis Oil

Mineral oil segment dominates the market contributing more than 67% of the total revenue market share in 2018, while synthesis oil is seeing a fast growing and will gradually replace the mineral oil.

Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Sedan

MPV

SUV

Others

By application, sedan is the major used segment, with about 81% market share in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shell

Exxon Mobil

BP

Total

Chevron Corporation

Valvoline

Sinopec Lubricant

CNPC

Petronas Lubricants International

Lukoil

SK Lubricants

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Passenger Car Motor Oil Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Passenger Car Motor Oil Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Passenger Car Motor Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Car Motor Oil Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Passenger Car Motor Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Car Motor Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Mineral Oil

4.1.3 Synthesis Oil

4.2 By Type – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Sedan

5.1.3 MPV

5.1.4 SUV

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Shell

6.1.1 Shell Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Shell Business Overview

6.1.3 Shell Passenger Car Motor Oil Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Shell Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Shell Key News

6.2 Exxon Mobil

6.2.1 Exxon Mobil Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Exxon Mobil Business Overview

6.2.3 Exxon Mobil Passenger Car Motor Oil Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Exxon Mobil Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Exxon Mobil Key News

6.3 BP

6.3.1 BP Corporate Summary

6.3.2 BP Business Overview

6.3.3 BP Passenger Car Motor Oil Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 BP Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 BP Key News

6.4 Total

6.4.1 Total Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Total Business Overview

6.4.3 Total Passenger Car Motor Oil Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Total Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Total Key News

6.5 Chevron Corporation

6.5.1 Chevron Corporation Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Chevron Corporation Business Overview

6.5.3 Chevron Corporation Passenger Car Motor Oil Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Chevron Corporation Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Chevron Corporation Key News

6.6 Valvoline

6.6.1 Valvoline Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Valvoline Business Overview

6.6.3 Valvoline Passenger Car Motor Oil Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Valvoline Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Valvoline Key News

6.7 Sinopec Lubricant

6.6.1 Sinopec Lubricant Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sinopec Lubricant Business Overview

6.6.3 Sinopec Lubricant Passenger Car Motor Oil Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sinopec Lubricant Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Sinopec Lubricant Key News

6.8 CNPC

6.8.1 CNPC Corporate Summary

6.8.2 CNPC Business Overview

6.8.3 CNPC Passenger Car Motor Oil Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 CNPC Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 CNPC Key News

6.9 Petronas Lubricants International

6.9.1 Petronas Lubricants International Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Petronas Lubricants International Business Overview

6.9.3 Petronas Lubricants International Passenger Car Motor Oil Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Petronas Lubricants International Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Petronas Lubricants International Key News

6.10 Lukoil

6.10.1 Lukoil Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Lukoil Business Overview

6.10.3 Lukoil Passenger Car Motor Oil Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Lukoil Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Lukoil Key News

6.11 SK Lubricants

6.11.1 SK Lubricants Corporate Summary

6.11.2 SK Lubricants Passenger Car Motor Oil Business Overview

6.11.3 SK Lubricants Passenger Car Motor Oil Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 SK Lubricants Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.11.5 SK Lubricants Key News

6.12 FUCHS

6.12.1 FUCHS Corporate Summary

6.12.2 FUCHS Passenger Car Motor Oil Business Overview

6.12.3 FUCHS Passenger Car Motor Oil Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 FUCHS Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.12.5 FUCHS Key News

7 Passenger Car Motor Oil Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Passenger Car Motor Oil Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Passenger Car Motor Oil Manufacturers in Germany

7.2.1 Germany Key Local Passenger Car Motor Oil Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Germany Key Local Passenger Car Motor Oil Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Germany Key Local Passenger Car Motor Oil Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Passenger Car Motor Oil Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

7.3 Passenger Car Motor Oil Export and Import in Germany

7.3.1 Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Export Market

7.3.2 Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Passenger Car Motor Oil Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Passenger Car Motor Oil Distributors and Sales Agents in Germany

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Passenger Car Motor Oil in Germany

Table 2. Top Players in Germany, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales by Companies, (Kilo MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Germany Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Passenger Car Motor Oil Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. Germany Manufacturers Passenger Car Motor Oil Product Type

Table 9. List of Germany Tier 1 Passenger Car Motor Oil Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Car Motor Oil Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales in Germany (Kilo MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales in Germany (Kilo MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales in Germany, (Kilo MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales in Germany, (Kilo MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Shell Corporate Summary

Table 20. Shell Passenger Car Motor Oil Product Offerings

Table 21. Shell Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Exxon Mobil Corporate Summary

Table 23. Exxon Mobil Passenger Car Motor Oil Product Offerings

Table 24. Exxon Mobil Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. BP Corporate Summary

Table 26. BP Passenger Car Motor Oil Product Offerings

Table 27. BP Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Total Corporate Summary

Table 29. Total Passenger Car Motor Oil Product Offerings

Table 30. Total Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

