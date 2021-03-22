Passenger Car Motor Oil Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Passenger car motor oil (PCMO) helps in protecting and improving the overall functioning of engines in passenger cars. The motor oil lubricates the internal combustion engines which reduces the friction created in the moving parts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Car Motor Oil in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Thailand Passenger Car Motor Oil Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Passenger Car Motor Oil Market 2019 (%)

The global Passenger Car Motor Oil market was valued at 20070 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 21440 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. While the Passenger Car Motor Oil market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Passenger Car Motor Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Passenger Car Motor Oil production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Passenger Car Motor Oil Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Thailand Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mineral Oil

Synthesis Oil

Mineral oil segment dominates the market contributing more than 67% of the total revenue market share in 2018, while synthesis oil is seeing a fast growing and will gradually replace the mineral oil.

Thailand Passenger Car Motor Oil Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Thailand Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Sedan

MPV

SUV

Others

By application, sedan is the major used segment, with about 81% market share in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total Thailand Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shell

Exxon Mobil

BP

Total

Chevron Corporation

Valvoline

Sinopec Lubricant

CNPC

Petronas Lubricants International

Lukoil

SK Lubricants

