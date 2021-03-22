Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market in Germany – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric is the fabric used to manufacture automotive airbag. It is produced by nylon yarn, and today’s fabrics are primarily nylon 66.

Generally, the width of the automotive airbag fabric varies from 150mm to 250mm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K M)

Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K M)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market 2019 (%)

The global Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric market was valued at 1486.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1824.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. While the Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K M)

Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Flat Airbag Fabric

OPW Airbag Fabric

Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K M)

Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K M)

Total Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hyosung

Toyobo

Toray

Kolon

HMT

Safety Components

Dual

JOYSON

Porcher

UTT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Flat Airbag Fabric

4.1.3 OPW Airbag Fabric

4.2 By Type – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Front Airbag

5.1.3 Side Airbag

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Hyosung

6.1.1 Hyosung Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Hyosung Business Overview

6.1.3 Hyosung Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Hyosung Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Hyosung Key News

6.2 Toyobo

6.2.1 Toyobo Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Toyobo Business Overview

6.2.3 Toyobo Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Toyobo Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Toyobo Key News

6.3 Toray

6.3.1 Toray Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Toray Business Overview

6.3.3 Toray Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Toray Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Toray Key News

6.4 Kolon

6.4.1 Kolon Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Kolon Business Overview

6.4.3 Kolon Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kolon Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Kolon Key News

6.5 HMT

6.5.1 HMT Corporate Summary

6.5.2 HMT Business Overview

6.5.3 HMT Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 HMT Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 HMT Key News

6.6 Safety Components

6.6.1 Safety Components Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Safety Components Business Overview

6.6.3 Safety Components Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Safety Components Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Safety Components Key News

6.7 Dual

6.6.1 Dual Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Dual Business Overview

6.6.3 Dual Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Dual Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Dual Key News

6.8 JOYSON

6.8.1 JOYSON Corporate Summary

6.8.2 JOYSON Business Overview

6.8.3 JOYSON Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 JOYSON Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 JOYSON Key News

6.9 Porcher

6.9.1 Porcher Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Porcher Business Overview

6.9.3 Porcher Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Porcher Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Porcher Key News

6.10 UTT

6.10.1 UTT Corporate Summary

6.10.2 UTT Business Overview

6.10.3 UTT Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 UTT Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.10.5 UTT Key News

6.11 Milliken

6.11.1 Milliken Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Milliken Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Business Overview

6.11.3 Milliken Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Milliken Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Milliken Key News

7 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Manufacturers in Germany

7.2.1 Germany Key Local Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Germany Key Local Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Germany Key Local Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

7.3 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Export and Import in Germany

7.3.1 Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Export Market

7.3.2 Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Distributors and Sales Agents in Germany

