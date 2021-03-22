Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Pressure vessel composite materials are used in manufacturing pressure vessels that are used to store gases and liquids under high pressure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure Vessel Composite Materials in Vietnam, including the following market information:

ALSO READ : https://sites.google.com/view/marketresearchhealhcare/h-pylori-test-market-by-global-analysis-research-review-applications

Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market 2019 (%)

The global Pressure Vessel Composite Materials market was valued at 1834.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2179.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. While the Pressure Vessel Composite Materials market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pressure Vessel Composite Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pressure Vessel Composite Materials production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Composite

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Composite

Glass fiber‐reinforced composite materials are attractive because their properties can be tailored to meet the specific needs of a variety of applications.Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composites (CFRP) are lightweight,

ALSO READ :https://www.tradove.com/blog/BPO-Industry-Size-Share-Trends-Growth-Sales-Consumption-Demand-and-Forecast-2019-2023-Analysis-of-COVID19.html

Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Water Treatment

Composite LPG Cylinders

Gas Storage

Pressure vessel composite materials are mainly used for LPG, reverse osmosis systems and hydrogen storage. A growing and likely huge, sustainable market for pressure vessels is the growing construction of seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hexagon Composites

Pentair

Protec Arisawa

Wave Cyber

ROPV

Jiangsu Pengyu

BEL Group

Aburi Composites

Applied Membranes

Steelhead Composites

NPROXX

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/flexible-foam-market-business-trends-global-segments-business-opportunities-industry-profit-growth-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-20

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Composite

4.1.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Composite

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Water Treatment

5.1.3 Composite LPG Cylinders

5.1.4 Gas Storage

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Hexagon Composites

6.1.1 Hexagon Composites Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Hexagon Composites Business Overview

6.1.3 Hexagon Composites Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Hexagon Composites Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Hexagon Composites Key News

6.2 Pentair

6.2.1 Pentair Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Pentair Business Overview

6.2.3 Pentair Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Pentair Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Pentair Key News

6.3 Protec Arisawa

6.3.1 Protec Arisawa Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Protec Arisawa Business Overview

6.3.3 Protec Arisawa Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Protec Arisawa Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Protec Arisawa Key News

6.4 Wave Cyber

6.4.1 Wave Cyber Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Wave Cyber Business Overview

6.4.3 Wave Cyber Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Wave Cyber Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Wave Cyber Key News

6.5 ROPV

6.5.1 ROPV Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ROPV Business Overview

6.5.3 ROPV Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ROPV Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ROPV Key News

6.6 Jiangsu Pengyu

6.6.1 Jiangsu Pengyu Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Jiangsu Pengyu Business Overview

6.6.3 Jiangsu Pengyu Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Jiangsu Pengyu Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Jiangsu Pengyu Key News

6.7 BEL Group

6.6.1 BEL Group Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BEL Group Business Overview

6.6.3 BEL Group Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BEL Group Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 BEL Group Key News

6.8 Aburi Composites

6.8.1 Aburi Composites Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Aburi Composites Business Overview

6.8.3 Aburi Composites Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Aburi Composites Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Aburi Composites Key News

6.9 Applied Membranes

6.9.1 Applied Membranes Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Applied Membranes Business Overview

6.9.3 Applied Membranes Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Applied Membranes Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Applied Membranes Key News

6.10 Steelhead Composites

6.10.1 Steelhead Composites Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Steelhead Composites Business Overview

6.10.3 Steelhead Composites Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Steelhead Composites Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Steelhead Composites Key News

6.11 NPROXX

6.11.1 NPROXX Corporate Summary

6.11.2 NPROXX Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Business Overview

6.11.3 NPROXX Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 NPROXX Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 NPROXX Key News

6.12 Doosan

6.12.1 Doosan Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Doosan Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Business Overview

6.12.3 Doosan Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Doosan Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Doosan Key News

7 Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

…. continued

CONTACT DETAILS