Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in Sweden Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Private label, as well as small challengers are entering the market and launching new products with their own brand packaging. However, most of these new launches fail to innovate in the area of packaging formats. The anticipated period of consolidation and relative stagnation in the category should, however, offer opportunities to producers willing to challenge existing industry logic with new packaging types, including packaging formats being adopted in other types of packaged food, such as Sa…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in Sweden report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in Sweden
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Little packaging innovation, but potential future opportunities
Transition to brick liquid cartons in shelf stable beans and tomatoes to continue
Packaging development to drive sales of shelf stable and frozen fruit

 

…continued

