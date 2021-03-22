All news

Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in the United Arab Emirates

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in the United Arab Emirates

The perception of frozen processed fruit and vegetables is gradually changing as consumers have started gaining appreciation of the fact that they have the same amount of nutrients as fresh food and can be stored for longer without losing their freshness. Manufacturers are boosting the category’s appeal by introducing value-added products with formats adapted to consumption occasions and household sizes, such as larger flexible plastic packs for large families or packs suited to single-person ho…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2367860-processed-fruit-and-vegetables-packaging-in-the-united-arab-emirates

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in United Arab Emirates report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-corticosteroids-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2015-2026-2021-03-07 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fire-alarm-control-panel-facp-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Key players use packaging to raise interest and communicate premiumisation
Flexible plastic benefiting from the growing popularity of frozen processed fruits and vegetables
Shelf stable fruit and vegetables remains dominated by metal food cans

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Automotive Fuel Cock Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Pricol Ltd., Fuel Star, Inc., Pacco Industrial Corporation, Golan Products, Advik Hi-tech Pvt. Ltd.

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Automotive Fuel Cock Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Automotive Fuel Cock market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other […]
All news

Dual Chamber Injectors and Syringes Market Evaluation of Industry Trends, Growth Drivers and Forecast To 2029

ajinkya

Dual Chamber Injectors and Syringes Market: Overview The implied low stability of biological substances and active pharmaceutical components has led to the popularity of dual chamber injectors and syringes. These are usually integrated with safety features, and feature as powerful delivery systems for the reconstitution and administration of lyophilized drugs and vaccines, and other injectable […]
All news

Industrial WasteWater Treatment Equipment Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Veolia, Ecolab, DOW Water & Process Solutions, Suez, Aquatech International

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Industrial WasteWater Treatment Equipment Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the […]