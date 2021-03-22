The perception of frozen processed fruit and vegetables is gradually changing as consumers have started gaining appreciation of the fact that they have the same amount of nutrients as fresh food and can be stored for longer without losing their freshness. Manufacturers are boosting the category’s appeal by introducing value-added products with formats adapted to consumption occasions and household sizes, such as larger flexible plastic packs for large families or packs suited to single-person ho…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2367860-processed-fruit-and-vegetables-packaging-in-the-united-arab-emirates

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in United Arab Emirates report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-corticosteroids-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2015-2026-2021-03-07

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fire-alarm-control-panel-facp-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Key players use packaging to raise interest and communicate premiumisation

Flexible plastic benefiting from the growing popularity of frozen processed fruits and vegetables

Shelf stable fruit and vegetables remains dominated by metal food cans

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105