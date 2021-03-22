All news

Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in France Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The outlook is grey for processed meat packaging, at least in retail filled volume. The category had already endured the horsemeat contamination scandal in 2013-2014, as well as the scandal over farmed salmon in 2015, before being severely hit by sanitary concerns regarding foie gras at the end of 2016 and, finally, by numerous recent scandals in French slaughterhouses. The growing correlation between red meat consumption and cancer prevalence should intensify negative public opinion about consu…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in France report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in France
Euromonitor International
November 2020

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Consumers continue to eat less meat and seafood, following health scandals and in line with alternative diet trends
Transparency in packaging and labelling a must, while meat substitutes represents unit growth potential
Going green a big incentive for producers as financial perks offered for sustainable packaging

