Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in Malaysia Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Processed meat and seafood in metal experienced a weaker performance in 2019, particularly in shelf stable meat. The outbreak of Asian swine flu in June 2019 resulted in government intervention to stop imports of shelf stable meat from other countries. In addition, the roundworm contamination discovered in shelf stable seafood in 2018 was still continuing to affect shelf stable seafood in metal food cans. The discovery of parasitic worms in two imported brands in April 2018, followed by the with…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in Malaysia
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Asian swine flu and roundworm contamination scandal hit metal food cans
Flexible plastic seeing increasing competition from rigid plastic and paper-based containers
Pacific West Foods introduces folding cartons in frozen processed seafood

…continued                                                         

