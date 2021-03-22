All news

Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in South Korea

As South Korean consumers become increasingly environmentally aware, packaged food manufacturers are responding with more ecological packaging types. Processed meat and seafood packaging for instance has seen a decline in the use of plastic packaging in general, with paper-based packaging registering increases in recent years. This has been particularly notable in chilled processed meat and chilled processed seafood, categories in which products are often purchased as side dishes to be eaten as…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in South Korea report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in South Korea
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Ecological concerns push manufacturers away from plastic, towards folding cartons
Smaller pack types come to the fore, catering to 1- and 2-person households
Metal food cans increasingly seen as outdated, to the benefit of stand-up pouches

 

