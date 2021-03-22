All news

Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in Thailand

Flexible plastic is widely used in both chilled and frozen processed meat and seafood due to its lightweight nature, adaptability, ability to tolerate low temperatures and low cost. It also reduces the risk of damage and spoilage from moisture, while the more compact packages save space during transportation. To enhance the visibility of flexible plastic on shelves and exude a premium appearance, manufacturers are improving the visual image, packaging design and texture of the plastic. Chilled a…

Euromonitor International’s Unilever Group in Packaged Food (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Packaged Food market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Scope of the Report
Introduction
State of Play
Exposure to Future Growth
COMPETITIVE POSITIONING
Competitive Positioning
Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts
Ice creams and frozen desserts
Sauces, Dressings and Condiments
Key Findings
Appendix

 

