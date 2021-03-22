All news

Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in the United Arab Emirates

Metal food cans is the established pack type among shelf stable processed meat and seafood especially among products such as corned beef and tuna. These products are among the best-selling products in shelf stable processed meat and seafood in the UAE mainly because of the affordable price points. Over the forecast period, metal food cans with easy-open can ends are expected to continue to lead shelf stable meat and shelf stable seafood due to desired qualities.

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in United Arab Emirates report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Shelf stable products continue to be dominated by metal food cans
Plastic packaging becoming more visible in chilled meat substitutes
Flexible transparent plastic packaging enhances consumers’ perception of quality

 

