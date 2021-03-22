All news

Radioactive Source Market in Brazil – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A radioactive source is a known quantity of a radionuclide which emits ionizing radiation; typically one or more of the radiation types gamma rays, alpha particles, beta particles, and neutron radiation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radioactive Source in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Radioactive Source Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Radioactive Source Market 2019 (%)
The global Radioactive Source market was valued at 1139.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1393.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. While the Radioactive Source market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Radioactive Source businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Radioactive Source in Brazil. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Radioactive Source market size in 2020 and the next few years in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Radioactive Source Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Brazil Radioactive Source Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Na-22
Co-57
Sr-90
Co-60
I-131
Ir-192
Se-75
Kr-85
Am-241
Others
The Co-60 segment was estimated to account for the major type in market share of about 56% in 2018.

Brazil Radioactive Source Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Brazil Radioactive Source Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Industrials
Medical
Agriculture
Academic
Others
Medical is the most commonly used application and took about 71% market share in 2018.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Radioactive Source Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Radioactive Source Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Mayak
China National Nuclear Corporation
EckertandZiegler Strahlen
IRE
NTP

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radioactive Source Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Radioactive Source Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Brazil Radioactive Source Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Radioactive Source Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Radioactive Source Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

…continued

