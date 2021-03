Radioactive Source Market in Germany – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A radioactive source is a known quantity of a radionuclide which emits ionizing radiation; typically one or more of the radiation types gamma rays, alpha particles, beta particles, and neutron radiation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radioactive Source in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Radioactive Source Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Radioactive Source Market 2019 (%)

The global Radioactive Source market was valued at 1139.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1393.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. While the Radioactive Source market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Radioactive Source businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Radioactive Source in Germany. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Radioactive Source market size in 2020 and the next few years in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Radioactive Source Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Germany Radioactive Source Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Na-22

Co-57

Sr-90

Co-60

I-131

Ir-192

Se-75

Kr-85

Am-241

Others

The Co-60 segment was estimated to account for the major type in market share of about 56% in 2018.

Germany Radioactive Source Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Germany Radioactive Source Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrials

Medical

Agriculture

Academic

Others

Medical is the most commonly used application and took about 71% market share in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Radioactive Source Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Radioactive Source Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Mayak

China National Nuclear Corporation

EckertandZiegler Strahlen

IRE

NTP

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radioactive Source Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Radioactive Source Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Germany Radioactive Source Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Radioactive Source Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Radioactive Source Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radioactive Source Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Radioactive Source Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Radioactive Source Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Radioactive Source Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Germany Manufacturers Radioactive Source Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radioactive Source Players in Germany

3.6.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Radioactive Source Companies

3.6.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radioactive Source Companies

