Radioactive Source Market in Southeast Asia – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

quantity of a radionuclide which emits ionizing radiation; typically one or more of the radiation types gamma rays, alpha particles, beta particles, and neutron radiation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radioactive Source in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Radioactive Source Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Radioactive Source Market 2019 (%)
The global Radioactive Source market was valued at 1139.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1393.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. While the Radioactive Source market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Radioactive Source businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Radioactive Source in Southeast Asia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Radioactive Source market size in 2020 and the next few years in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Radioactive Source Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Radioactive Source Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Na-22
Co-57
Sr-90
Co-60
I-131
Ir-192
Se-75
Kr-85
Am-241
Others
The Co-60 segment was estimated to account for the major type in market share of about 56% in 2018.

Southeast Asia Radioactive Source Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Radioactive Source Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Industrials
Medical
Agriculture
Academic
Others
Medical is the most commonly used application and took about 71% market share in 2018.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Radioactive Source Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Radioactive Source Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Mayak
China National Nuclear Corporation
EckertandZiegler Strahlen
IRE
NTP

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radioactive Source Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Radioactive Source Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Southeast Asia Radioactive Source Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Radioactive Source Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Radioactive Source Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

