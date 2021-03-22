Radioactive Source Market in UK – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A radioactive source is a known quantity of a radionuclide which emits ionizing radiation; typically one or more of the radiation types gamma rays, alpha particles, beta particles, and neutron radiation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radioactive Source in UK, including the following market information:

UK Radioactive Source Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in UK Radioactive Source Market 2019 (%)

The global Radioactive Source market was valued at 1139.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1393.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. While the Radioactive Source market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Radioactive Source businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Radioactive Source in UK. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Radioactive Source market size in 2020 and the next few years in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Radioactive Source Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Radioactive Source Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Na-22

Co-57

Sr-90

Co-60

I-131

Ir-192

Se-75

Kr-85

Am-241

Others

The Co-60 segment was estimated to account for the major type in market share of about 56% in 2018.

UK Radioactive Source Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Radioactive Source Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrials

Medical

Agriculture

Academic

Others

Medical is the most commonly used application and took about 71% market share in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Radioactive Source Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Radioactive Source Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Mayak

China National Nuclear Corporation

EckertandZiegler Strahlen

IRE

NTP

