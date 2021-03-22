Ready Meals Packaging in SwedenStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Following several years of rapid packaging and product innovation, the ready meals category is entering a period of consolidation and stagnation. Having exhausted the easy potential for expansion by modernising previously stale categories, the easy victories are already won. The largest potential for change now rests with shelf stable packaged food, which may see revolutionising change should any new packaging types be able to replace glass jars and metal cans

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117685-ready-meals-packaging-in-sweden

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals Packaging in Sweden report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/online-advertising-management-software-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-11

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-heat-treatment-steel-plates-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-steel-type-carbon-steel-alloy-steel-and-stainless-steel-by-treatment-quenching-tempering-normalizing-spheroidizing-and-stress-relieving-by-application-construction-industry-machinery-automotive-defense-vehicles-shipbuilding-and-energy-power-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Ready Meals Packaging in Sweden

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Potential for change in shelf stable food

Packaging increasingly important for brand identity

Reduction of full cartons to showcase products and reduce waste

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105