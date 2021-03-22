Refrigerant Compressors Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Refrigerant Compressors are driven fluid machines enhance a high-pressure gas from low-pressure gas. It is the heart of the refrigeration system. It sucked in from the suction pipe temperature low-pressure refrigerant gas, through motor driven piston compressor to exhaust high temperature and pressure refrigerant gas to provide power for the refrigeration cycle, in order to achieve compression → condensation (exothermic ) → expansion → evaporation (heat absorption) of the refrigeration cycle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refrigerant Compressors in US, including the following market information:

US Refrigerant Compressors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Refrigerant Compressors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US Refrigerant Compressors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Refrigerant Compressors Market 2019 (%)

The global Refrigerant Compressors market was valued at 12220 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12740 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. While the Refrigerant Compressors market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Refrigerant Compressors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Refrigerant Compressors production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Refrigerant Compressors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Refrigerant Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Rotary Compressors

Scroll Compressors

Reciprocating Compressors

Screw Compressors

Centrifugal Compressors

US Refrigerant Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Domestic

Small Commercial

Commercial

Industrial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Refrigerant Compressors Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Refrigerant Compressors Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Refrigerant Compressors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US Refrigerant Compressors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GMCC

Landa

HUAYI

Donper

Highly

Embraco

Panasonic

LG

RECHI Group

Samsung

Johnson Controls-Hitachi

Emerson

Secop

Tecumseh

FISCHER

Carlyle Compressors

FRASCOLD

Bitzer

Hanbell

Fusheng Industrial

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refrigerant Compressors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Refrigerant Compressors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Refrigerant Compressors Overall Market Size

2.1 US Refrigerant Compressors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Refrigerant Compressors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Refrigerant Compressors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Refrigerant Compressors Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Refrigerant Compressors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Refrigerant Compressors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Refrigerant Compressors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Refrigerant Compressors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refrigerant Compressors Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Refrigerant Compressors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refrigerant Compressors Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Refrigerant Compressors Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refrigerant Compressors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Refrigerant Compressors Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Rotary Compressors

4.1.3 Scroll Compressors

4.1.4 Reciprocating Compressors

4.1.5 Screw Compressors

4.1.6 Centrifugal Compressors

4.2 By Type – US Refrigerant Compressors Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Refrigerant Compressors Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Refrigerant Compressors Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Refrigerant Compressors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Refrigerant Compressors Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Refrigerant Compressors Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Refrigerant Compressors Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Refrigerant Compressors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Refrigerant Compressors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Refrigerant Compressors Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Domestic

5.1.3 Small Commercial

5.1.4 Commercial

5.1.5 Industrial

5.2 By Application – US Refrigerant Compressors Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Refrigerant Compressors Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Refrigerant Compressors Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Refrigerant Compressors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Refrigerant Compressors Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Refrigerant Compressors Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Refrigerant Compressors Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Refrigerant Compressors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Refrigerant Compressors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 GMCC

6.1.1 GMCC Corporate Summary

6.1.2 GMCC Business Overview

6.1.3 GMCC Refrigerant Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 GMCC Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 GMCC Key News

6.2 Landa

6.2.1 Landa Corporate Summary

