Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in France Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Despite apparent maturity and the ambient/non-chilled – thus more basic – nature of most products, the outlook still looks rather promising for sauces, dressings and condiments packaging. French consumers are becoming more receptive to the wide range of ethnic cuisine now available in the foodservice channel, which has translated into a significant boost for modern sauces originating from North America and Asia Pacific, eg burger table sauces in other plastic bottles or soy sauces in glass bottl..

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in France report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

 

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in France
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Trends for international cuisine and entertaining at home boost volume units
Popularity of glass to remain intact despite advance of innovative new formats
A pack with a view – why transparency is important in packaging

…continued

