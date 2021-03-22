All news

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Italy Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Glass maintains a strong position across categories, such as pickled products, dips, mayonnaise, ketchup, barbecue sauces and tomato pastes and purées. Glass packaging has been rooted in the Italian cuisine for decades, often associated with natural, healthy and home-made products. These pack types are also received positively as containers for liquid products. Many consumers use glass packages for storage purposes once they have consumed the contents. As glass is also considered ecological and

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Italy report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Italy
Euromonitor International
October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Glass retains interest as premium and eco-friendly packaging
Use of smaller and eco-friendly packaging to bolster sustainability and convenience
Buitoni drives use of plastic pouches with zip/press closures in pasta sauces

