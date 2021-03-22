All news

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in South Korea

The packaging trends in sauces, dressings and condiments have been somewhat conservative for many years. However, with higher levels of competition being seen in numerous categories within sauces, dressings and condiments, manufacturers are increasingly looking to differentiate their products through the use of innovative and eye-catching packaging designs. Some of these designs are also offer great utility and convenience. 2019 for instance saw the introduction of infusion packs in stock cubes…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in South Korea report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in South Korea
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Ecological concerns push manufacturers away from plastic, towards folding cartons
Smaller pack types come to the fore, catering to 1- and 2-person households
Metal food cans increasingly seen as outdated, to the benefit of stand-up pouches

 

