Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Sweden Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

With an increasing number of product types, sauces, dressings and condiments is facing increasing in-store competition for shelf space, whilst simultaneously also facing consumer concern over products’ artificial and unhealthy nature. Adopting increasingly flexible, light and consumer-friendly packaging instead of chunkier glass bottles or jars is one way to handle the issue, particularly in mass-consumption condiment types, with squeezable plastic bottles released by Rydberg one example of curr…

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Sweden report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Sweden
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Adoption of flexible, light and consumer-friendly packaging
Contradictory drivers with soft plastics and glass jars popular in different categories
Packaging for pasta sauces and cooking sauces is diversifying

 

…continued

