Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in the United Arab Emirates

Glass packaging is expected to see further positive unit volume growth in sauces, dressings and condiments over the forecast period and is thus expected to remain the most prominent pack type in the category. Glass is broadly used by abundant brands in table sauces and certain other categories to signify premium quality, including very well-established brands such as Al Ain and Heinz. This is set to help glass resist the competition coming from the other pack type of rigid plastic bottles, which…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in United Arab Emirates report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Shelf stable products continue to be dominated by metal food cans
Plastic packaging becoming more visible in chilled meat substitutes
Flexible transparent plastic packaging enhances consumers’ perception of quality

 

