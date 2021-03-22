All news

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Vietnam

Convenience is helping to drive growth in the packaging of sauces, dressings and condiments. Consumers are increasingly looking for products and packaging that fit in with their busier lifestyles. For example, they like using liquid seasonings to save time when preparing food. Packaging that is easy for consumers to use some of the product and then preserve the rest for later usage, while maintaining the original product quality, is also in demand. Pack sizes are also being customised to fit the…

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Thailand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Thailand
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
PET bottles and glass bottles each have their own benefits and disadvantages
Smaller pack sizes enjoying growing popularity
Dry sauces in flexible plastic still very popular

 

