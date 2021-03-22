All news

Savoury Snacks in Western Europe Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Retail sales of savoury snacks have increased in 2020, with foodservice sales moving into the retail channel as people spent more time at home than usual due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). Players are reacting to consumers’ rising health concerns, which have been increasing during the pandemic, by offering oven-baked products with healthier ingredients and reducing salt and fat levels. Sales of savoury snacks will continue to grow, helped by trends such as cocooning and on-the-go consumption.

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Western Europe global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction
Regional Overview
Leading Companies and Brands
Forecast Projections
Country Snapshots

 

