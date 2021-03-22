Supermarkets in Israel Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Following the trend observed during most of the review period, supermarkets recorded negative current value growth in 2019, a result in large part of intensified competition from players in several other grocery retailing channels. With on-the-go consumption on the rise, grocery channels that encourage and promote impulse purchases—particularly convenience stores and forecourt retailers—are seeing greater growth. In addition, discounters continue to draw consumers away from supermarkets by offer.

Euromonitor International's Supermarkets in Israel report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Supermarkets market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Supermarkets in Israel

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Supermarkets challenged by growth in other grocery retailing channels in 2019

Convenience of grocery e-commerce continues to affect in-store supermarket sales

Value sales continue to decline in 2019 due to rising prices, reduced sales areas

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mega Bair continues to lead supermarkets in 2019

Grocery giant Shufersal set to see decline in supermarkets channel over the forecast period

Supermarkets players to face multitude of challenges over forecast period

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Supermarkets GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Supermarkets GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

…continued

