Thanks to rising incomes and declining unemployment, combined with the premiumisation trend, the value of the average grocery shopping trip in Slovakia rose over the review period. Supermarkets benefited from the positive economic climate, despite strengthening competition, arising mainly from discounters and convenience stores. Although more and more consumers prefer making small grocery shopping trips a few times a week, the majority of consumers still spend the most money on weekly or fortnig…

Euromonitor International’s Supermarkets in Slovakia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Expanded grocery offerings, a focus on local produce and a movement towards eco-friendly strategies drives growth in supermarkets

Trends in 2019 include constant deals and promotions, store modernisation and an increase in eco-friendly activations

Supermarkets are set to perform well over the forecast period, however, expansion is set to reduce, and some supermarket stores may merge into convenience stores

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Karaj entered the landscape in 2018, and posted high levels in growth in 2019 through combining healthy products, with domestic goods and basic food offerings

CBA leaves the landscape, moving into financial insolvency, unable to remain competitive with increasing minimum salaries and pressure from utility prices

Coop Jednota Slovensko maintained its lead in 2019, increasing its share through offering a wide variety of locally sourced products and goods

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Supermarkets GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Supermarkets GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Rising incomes, increasing consumer confidence and a focus on omnichannel strategies drives growth in Slovakian retailing in 2019

Sustainability and local products were key trends that shaped the retailing landscape in 2019, particularly for grocery retailing

To protect local grocery players, the Slovak government implements two law amendments, impacting the grocery retailing landscape

Traditional grocery retailers struggle against rising urbanisation, the demand for convenient shopping solutions and an increasing interest in premiumisation

An increasing amount of retailers focus on omnichannel strategies to boost their presence in both e-commerce and mobile e-commerce

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retailing

Opening hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2018

Physical retail landscape

Cash and carry

Table 9 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2014-2019

Seasonality

Christmas

Easter

Back to School

Payments and delivery

Emerging business models

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 13 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 14 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019

Table 15 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019

Table 16 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 17 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 18 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 19 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 21 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

