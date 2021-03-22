All news

Sweet Spreads Packaging in Malaysia Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Consumers are increasingly aware of the high sugar content in sweet spreads. The obesity rate is rising, and consumers perceive sugar to be the main cause. Sweet spreads are impacted by consumers’ paying close attention to their sugar intake, as they increasingly perceive sweet spreads as unhealthy products with high sugar content. Pack types for sweet spreads are likely to continue declining over the forecast period as consumers seek out alternative breakfast options with less sugar. Consumers

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads Packaging in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Sweet spreads is in decline due to consumers’ health concerns
Skippy the first nut- and seed-based spread in a plastic pouch with plastic screw closure
Glass jars continues to lose share in sweet spreads

 

