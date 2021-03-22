All news

Sweet Spreads Packaging in Turkey Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Packaging materials, such as glass jars being used to highlight the traditional and domestic nature of many types of Swedish jam and other sweet spreads, has been a part of brand identities for a long time. Glass and high-quality materials are also used to communicate the traditional, local and sustainable character of individual brands. The category is expected to remain stable, with potential development primarily in the form of light glass and different types of glass jar designs.

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads Packaging in Sweden report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sweet Spreads Packaging in Sweden
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Development potential in light glass and different glass jar designs
Economic incentives for preserving the category’s status quo
PET-packaged honey is preferred, whilst glass gains share in nut based spreads

 

…continued

