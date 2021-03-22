Truck and Bus Tires Market in UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Tire is a ring or band of rubber, either solid or hollow and inflated, or of metal, placed over the rim of a wheel to provide traction, resistance to wear, or other desirable properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck and Bus Tires in UK, including the following market information:

UK Truck and Bus Tires Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Truck and Bus Tires Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

UK Truck and Bus Tires Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Truck and Bus Tires Market 2019 (%)

The global Truck and Bus Tires market was valued at 42410 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 44900 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. While the Truck and Bus Tires market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Truck and Bus Tires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Truck and Bus Tires production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Truck and Bus Tires Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

UK Truck and Bus Tires Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

OEM Tire

Replacement Tire

Truck and Bus Tires are sold both for use on new vehicles in the OE market and as replacement tires for vehiclesin the aftermarket.The use of replacement tires accounted for 82.74% in 2018.

UK Truck and Bus Tires Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

UK Truck and Bus Tires Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Truck

Bus

The truck-bus tires market is mainly divided into bus and truck. The truck tires are the largest market due to the large production of trucks. In 2018, the consumption share of truck and bus tires is 92.42%, and 7.58%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Truck and Bus Tires Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Truck and Bus Tires Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Truck and Bus Tires Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total UK Truck and Bus Tires Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

ZC Rubber

Sumitomo Rubber

Xingyuan Group

Linglong Tire

Hankook

Double Coin

Prometeon Tyre Group

Aeolus Tyre

Giti Tire

Cheng Shin Rubber

Yokohama

Triangle Tire Group

Sailun Group

KUMHO TIRE

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Truck and Bus Tires Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Truck and Bus Tires Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Truck and Bus Tires Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Truck and Bus Tires Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Truck and Bus Tires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Truck and Bus Tires Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Truck and Bus Tires Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Truck and Bus Tires Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Truck and Bus Tires Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Truck and Bus Tires Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Truck and Bus Tires Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Truck and Bus Tires Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Truck and Bus Tires Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck and Bus Tires Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Truck and Bus Tires Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck and Bus Tires Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Truck and Bus Tires Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 OEM Tire

4.1.3 Replacement Tire

4.2 By Type – UK Truck and Bus Tires Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Truck and Bus Tires Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Truck and Bus Tires Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Truck and Bus Tires Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Truck and Bus Tires Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Truck and Bus Tires Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Truck and Bus Tires Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Truck and Bus Tires Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Truck and Bus Tires Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Truck and Bus Tires Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Truck

5.1.3 Bus

5.2 By Application – UK Truck and Bus Tires Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Truck and Bus Tires Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Truck and Bus Tires Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Truck and Bus Tires Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Truck and Bus Tires Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Truck and Bus Tires Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Truck and Bus Tires Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Truck and Bus Tires Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Truck and Bus Tires Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Bridgestone

6.1.1 Bridgestone Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Bridgestone Business Overview

6.1.3 Bridgestone Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Bridgestone Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Bridgestone Key News

6.2 Michelin

6.2.1 Michelin Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Michelin Business Overview

6.2.3 Michelin Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Michelin Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Michelin Key News

6.3 Goodyear

6.3.1 Goodyear Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Goodyear Business Overview

6.3.3 Goodyear Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Goodyear Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Goodyear Key News

6.4 Continental

6.4.1 Continental Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Continental Business Overview

6.4.3 Continental Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Continental Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Continental Key News

6.5 ZC Rubber

6.5.1 ZC Rubber Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ZC Rubber Business Overview

6.5.3 ZC Rubber Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ZC Rubber Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ZC Rubber Key News

6.6 Sumitomo Rubber

6.6.1 Sumitomo Rubber Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sumitomo Rubber Business Overview

6.6.3 Sumitomo Rubber Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Sumitomo Rubber Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Sumitomo Rubber Key News

6.7 Xingyuan Group

6.6.1 Xingyuan Group Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Xingyuan Group Business Overview

6.6.3 Xingyuan Group Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Xingyuan Group Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Xingyuan Group Key News

6.8 Linglong Tire

6.8.1 Linglong Tire Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Linglong Tire Business Overview

6.8.3 Linglong Tire Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Linglong Tire Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Linglong Tire Key News

6.9 Hankook

6.9.1 Hankook Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Hankook Business Overview

6.9.3 Hankook Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Hankook Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Hankook Key News

6.10 Double Coin

6.10.1 Double Coin Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Double Coin Business Overview

6.10.3 Double Coin Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Double Coin Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Double Coin Key News

6.11 Prometeon Tyre Group

6.11.1 Prometeon Tyre Group Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Prometeon Tyre Group Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.11.3 Prometeon Tyre Group Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Prometeon Tyre Group Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Prometeon Tyre Group Key News

6.12 Aeolus Tyre

6.12.1 Aeolus Tyre Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Aeolus Tyre Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.12.3 Aeolus Tyre Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Aeolus Tyre Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Aeolus Tyre Key News

6.13 Giti Tire

6.13.1 Giti Tire Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Giti Tire Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.13.3 Giti Tire Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Giti Tire Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Giti Tire Key News

6.14 Cheng Shin Rubber

6.14.1 Cheng Shin Rubber Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Cheng Shin Rubber Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.14.3 Cheng Shin Rubber Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Cheng Shin Rubber Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Cheng Shin Rubber Key News

6.15 Yokohama

6.15.1 Yokohama Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Yokohama Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.15.3 Yokohama Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Yokohama Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Yokohama Key News

6.16 Triangle Tire Group

6.16.1 Triangle Tire Group Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Triangle Tire Group Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.16.3 Triangle Tire Group Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Triangle Tire Group Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Triangle Tire Group Key News

6.17 Sailun Group

6.17.1 Sailun Group Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Sailun Group Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.17.3 Sailun Group Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Sailun Group Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Sailun Group Key News

6.18 KUMHO TIRE

6.18.1 KUMHO TIRE Corporate Summary

6.18.2 KUMHO TIRE Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.18.3 KUMHO TIRE Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 KUMHO TIRE Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.18.5 KUMHO TIRE Key News

6.19 Toyo Tires

6.19.1 Toyo Tires Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Toyo Tires Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.19.3 Toyo Tires Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Toyo Tires Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Toyo Tires Key News

7 Truck and Bus Tires Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Truck and Bus Tires Production Capacity and Value in UK, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 UK Truck and Bus Tires Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 UK Truck and Bus Tires Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 UK Truck and Bus Tires Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers in UK

7.2.1 UK Key Local Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 UK Key Local Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 UK Key Local Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Truck and Bus Tires Production Sold in UK and Sold Other Than UK by Manufacturers

7.3 Truck and Bus Tires Export and Import in UK

7.3.1 UK Truck and Bus Tires Export Market

7.3.2 UK Truck and Bus Tires Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for UK Truck and Bus Tires Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Truck and Bus Tires Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Truck and Bus Tires Distributors and Sales Agents in UK

10 Conclusion

