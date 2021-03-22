Truck and Bus Tires Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Tire is a ring or band of rubber, either solid or hollow and inflated, or of metal, placed over the rim of a wheel to provide traction, resistance to wear, or other desirable properties.

ALSO READ :https://ext-5533608.livejournal.com/164808.html

This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck and Bus Tires in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market 2019 (%)

The global Truck and Bus Tires market was valued at 42410 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 44900 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. While the Truck and Bus Tires market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Truck and Bus Tires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :https://ehteshtech.blogspot.com/2021/01/global-virtual-private-cloud-market.html

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Truck and Bus Tires production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

OEM Tire

Replacement Tire

Truck and Bus Tires are sold both for use on new vehicles in the OE market and as replacement tires for vehiclesin the aftermarket.The use of replacement tires accounted for 82.74% in 2018.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/metering-pump-market-2021-covid-19-impact-application-technological-advancement-key-players-financial-overview-and-analysis-report-forecast-to-2023-2021-02-02

Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Truck

Bus

The truck-bus tires market is mainly divided into bus and truck. The truck tires are the largest market due to the large production of trucks. In 2018, the consumption share of truck and bus tires is 92.42%, and 7.58%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Truck and Bus Tires Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Truck and Bus Tires Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

ZC Rubber

Sumitomo Rubber

Xingyuan Group

Linglong Tire

Hankook

Double Coin

Prometeon Tyre Group

Aeolus Tyre

Giti Tire

Cheng Shin Rubber

Yokohama

Triangle Tire Group

Sailun Group

KUMHO TIRE

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Truck and Bus Tires Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Truck and Bus Tires Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Truck and Bus Tires Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Truck and Bus Tires Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck and Bus Tires Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Truck and Bus Tires Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck and Bus Tires Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 OEM Tire

4.1.3 Replacement Tire

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Truck

5.1.3 Bus

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Bridgestone

6.1.1 Bridgestone Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Bridgestone Business Overview

6.1.3 Bridgestone Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Bridgestone Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Bridgestone Key News

6.2 Michelin

6.2.1 Michelin Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Michelin Business Overview

6.2.3 Michelin Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Michelin Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Michelin Key News

6.3 Goodyear

6.3.1 Goodyear Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Goodyear Business Overview

6.3.3 Goodyear Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Goodyear Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Goodyear Key News

6.4 Continental

6.4.1 Continental Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Continental Business Overview

6.4.3 Continental Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Continental Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Continental Key News

6.5 ZC Rubber

6.5.1 ZC Rubber Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ZC Rubber Business Overview

6.5.3 ZC Rubber Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ZC Rubber Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ZC Rubber Key News

6.6 Sumitomo Rubber

6.6.1 Sumitomo Rubber Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sumitomo Rubber Business Overview

6.6.3 Sumitomo Rubber Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Sumitomo Rubber Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Sumitomo Rubber Key News

6.7 Xingyuan Group

6.6.1 Xingyuan Group Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Xingyuan Group Business Overview

6.6.3 Xingyuan Group Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Xingyuan Group Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Xingyuan Group Key News

6.8 Linglong Tire

6.8.1 Linglong Tire Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Linglong Tire Business Overview

6.8.3 Linglong Tire Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Linglong Tire Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Linglong Tire Key News

6.9 Hankook

6.9.1 Hankook Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Hankook Business Overview

6.9.3 Hankook Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Hankook Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Hankook Key News

6.10 Double Coin

6.10.1 Double Coin Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Double Coin Business Overview

6.10.3 Double Coin Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Double Coin Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Double Coin Key News

6.11 Prometeon Tyre Group

6.11.1 Prometeon Tyre Group Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Prometeon Tyre Group Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.11.3 Prometeon Tyre Group Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Prometeon Tyre Group Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Prometeon Tyre Group Key News

6.12 Aeolus Tyre

6.12.1 Aeolus Tyre Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Aeolus Tyre Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.12.3 Aeolus Tyre Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Aeolus Tyre Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Aeolus Tyre Key News

6.13 Giti Tire

6.13.1 Giti Tire Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Giti Tire Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.13.3 Giti Tire Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Giti Tire Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Giti Tire Key News

6.14 Cheng Shin Rubber

6.14.1 Cheng Shin Rubber Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Cheng Shin Rubber Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.14.3 Cheng Shin Rubber Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Cheng Shin Rubber Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Cheng Shin Rubber Key News

6.15 Yokohama

6.15.1 Yokohama Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Yokohama Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.15.3 Yokohama Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Yokohama Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Yokohama Key News

6.16 Triangle Tire Group

6.16.1 Triangle Tire Group Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Triangle Tire Group Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.16.3 Triangle Tire Group Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Triangle Tire Group Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Triangle Tire Group Key News

6.17 Sailun Group

6.17.1 Sailun Group Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Sailun Group Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.17.3 Sailun Group Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Sailun Group Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Sailun Group Key News

6.18 KUMHO TIRE

6.18.1 KUMHO TIRE Corporate Summary

6.18.2 KUMHO TIRE Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.18.3 KUMHO TIRE Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 KUMHO TIRE Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.18.5 KUMHO TIRE Key News

6.19 Toyo Tires

6.19.1 Toyo Tires Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Toyo Tires Truck and Bus Tires Business Overview

6.19.3 Toyo Tires Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Toyo Tires Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Toyo Tires Key News

7 Truck and Bus Tires Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Truck and Bus Tires Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Truck and Bus Tires Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Truck and Bus Tires Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Truck and Bus Tires Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Truck and Bus Tires Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Truck and Bus Tires in Vietnam

Table 2. Top Players in Vietnam, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Sales by Companies, (M Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Truck and Bus Tires Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Vietnam Manufacturers Truck and Bus Tires Product Type

Table 9. List of Vietnam Tier 1 Truck and Bus Tires Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck and Bus Tires Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Truck and Bus Tires Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Truck and Bus Tires Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Truck and Bus Tires Sales in Vietnam (M Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Truck and Bus Tires Sales in Vietnam (M Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Truck and Bus Tires Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Truck and Bus Tires Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Truck and Bus Tires Sales in Vietnam, (M Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Truck and Bus Tires Sales in Vietnam, (M Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Bridgestone Corporate Summary

Table 20. Bridgestone Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 21. Bridgestone Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Michelin Corporate Summary

Table 23. Michelin Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 24. Michelin Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Goodyear Corporate Summary

Table 26. Goodyear Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 27. Goodyear Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Continental Corporate Summary

Table 29. Continental Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 30. Continental Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. ZC Rubber Corporate Summary

Table 32. ZC Rubber Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 33. ZC Rubber Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Sumitomo Rubber Corporate Summary

Table 35. Sumitomo Rubber Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 36. Sumitomo Rubber Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Xingyuan Group Corporate Summary

Table 38. Xingyuan Group Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 39. Xingyuan Group Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Linglong Tire Corporate Summary

Table 41. Linglong Tire Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 42. Linglong Tire Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Hankook Corporate Summary

Table 44. Hankook Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 45. Hankook Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Double Coin Corporate Summary

Table 47. Double Coin Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 48. Double Coin Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Prometeon Tyre Group Corporate Summary

Table 50. Prometeon Tyre Group Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 51. Prometeon Tyre Group Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Aeolus Tyre Corporate Summary

Table 53. Aeolus Tyre Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 54. Aeolus Tyre Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Giti Tire Corporate Summary

Table 56. Giti Tire Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 57. Giti Tire Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 58. Cheng Shin Rubber Corporate Summary

Table 59. Cheng Shin Rubber Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 60. Cheng Shin Rubber Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Yokohama Corporate Summary

Table 62. Yokohama Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 63. Yokohama Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Triangle Tire Group Corporate Summary

Table 65. Triangle Tire Group Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 66. Triangle Tire Group Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 67. Sailun Group Corporate Summary

Table 68. Sailun Group Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 69. Sailun Group Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 70. KUMHO TIRE Corporate Summary

Table 71. KUMHO TIRE Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 72. KUMHO TIRE Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 73. Toyo Tires Corporate Summary

Table 74. Toyo Tires Truck and Bus Tires Product Offerings

Table 75. Toyo Tires Truck and Bus Tires Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 76. Truck and Bus Tires Production Capacity (M Units) of Local Manufacturers in Vietnam, 2015-2020

Table 77. Truck and Bus Tires Production (M Units) of Local Manufacturers in Vietnam, 2015-2020

Table 78. Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 79. Truck and Bus Tires Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Vietnam, 2015-2020

Table 80. Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 81. The Percentage of Truck and Bus Tires Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

Table 82. The Percentage of Truck and Bus Tires Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

Table 83. Dangeguojia Truck and Bus Tires Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 84. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 85. Truck and Bus Tires Downstream Clients in Vietnam

Table 86. Truck and Bus Tires Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

List of Figures

Figure 1. Truck and Bus Tires Segment by Type

Figure 2. Truck and Bus Tires Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Truck and Bus Tires Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Truck and Bus Tires Market Size in Vietnam, (US$, Mn) & (M Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Truck and Bus Tires Sales in Vietnam: 2015-2026 (M Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Truck and Bus Tires Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Truck and Bus Tires Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Production Capacity (M Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Actual Output (M Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Vietnam Truck and Bus Tires Market in 2020

Figure 23. Truck and Bus Tires Market Opportunities & Trends in Vietnam

Figure 24. Truck and Bus Tires Market Drivers in Vietnam

Figure 25. Truck and Bus Tires Market Restraints in Vietnam

Figure 26. Truck and Bus Tires Industry Value Chain

.

.

.

.

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105