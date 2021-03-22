All news

Unilever Jerónimo Martins Lda in Packaged Food (Portugal)Market Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Unilever Jerónimo Martins Lda will continue to focus on its multi-brand strategy to stimulate sales. The company aims to develop its marketing strategy to target younger consumers. Internal and external digital communications are expected to gain importance, in particular the use of online tools to increase efficiency and productivity.

 

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

UNILEVER JERÓNIMO MARTINS LDA IN PACKAGED FOOD (PORTUGAL)
Euromonitor International
January 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Unilever Jerónimo Martins Lda: Key Facts
Summary 2 Unilever Jerónimo Martins Lda: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Unilever Jerónimo Martins Lda: Competitive Position 2017

 

