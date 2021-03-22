All news

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021 – 2030

The recent market report on the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Important doubts pertaining to the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market addressed in the report:

  1. Which region is likely to provide promising opportunities for market players during the forecast period?
  2. How are the economic policies in region 1 and region 2 favoring the growth of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market in these regions?
  3. What are the recent manufacturing techniques that have gained popularity?
  4. Why are companies increasing investments towards research and development?
  5. Which product type is likely to remain a cash cow for manufacturers?

The extensive report fragments the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Orthophthalic
Isophthalic
Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)
Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Construction Industry
Automotive Industry
Shipbuilding Industry
Other Composites
Others

End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Unsaturated Polyester Resins is utilized in different industrial domains.

Competition Outlook

The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

By Company

  • Heatrex
  • Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating
  • Kremlin Rexson
  • Masterwatt
  • EXHEAT
  • Rigchina Group
  • ABB(Cooper Industries)
  • attco
  • Chromalox
  • King Electric
  • Hazloc Heaters
  • Norseman Inc
  • Ouellet Canada
  • Dedoes
  • Larson Electronics

    • The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market in each region.

    Analytical insights included in the report:

    • SWOT analysis of the major market players operating in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market
    • Current and projected trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market
    • Region-wise assessment of consumption patterns
    • The influence of research and development on the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market
    • Market size and value of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market in different geographies

