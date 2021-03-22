Variety Stores in Israel Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

There is limited competition in retailing in the country and, as a result, retail prices are generally high and the range of products is relatively narrow. In such an environment, variety stores has been an especially appealing channel where consumers can typically find wide variety of products in conveniently located outlets at low prices. Indeed, products on offer in variety stores range from arts and school supplies to kitchenware to apparel to toys, as well as many more. Most items are smal

Euromonitor International’s Variety Stores in Israel report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Mixed Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Variety Stores in Israel

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Variety stores continues to see growth in 2019

Consumers spend leisure time in variety stores, drawn by wide range of products

E-commerce poised to become a strong competitor, but variety stores not going away

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Apax Partners Israel continues to lead variety stores with numerous outlets, expansive product portfolio

Large chains expected to continue to flourish over forecast period

International players entering the local variety stores channel

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Variety Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Variety Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Variety Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Variety Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Variety Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Variety Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Variety Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Variety Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Thriving Israeli economy spurs steady growth, but retailing continues to face challenges in 2019

Discounters continue to rule grocery retailers channel in 2019

E-commerce continues to record robust growth in 2019

Apparel and footwear specialist retailers channel continues to decline in 2019 amidst rising costs, increased competition

…continued

