All news

Variety Stores in Israel Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Variety Stores in Israel Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

There is limited competition in retailing in the country and, as a result, retail prices are generally high and the range of products is relatively narrow. In such an environment, variety stores has been an especially appealing channel where consumers can typically find wide variety of products in conveniently located outlets at low prices. Indeed, products on offer in variety stores range from arts and school supplies to kitchenware to apparel to toys, as well as many more. Most items are smal

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952166-variety-stores-in-israel

Euromonitor International’s Variety Stores in Israel report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/e-commerce-profit-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-11

Product coverage: Mixed Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Variety Stores market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-wearables-for-sports-and-fitness-market-size-study-by-type-watches-activity-trackers-and-others-by-applications-training-sports-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Variety Stores in Israel
Euromonitor International
April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Variety stores continues to see growth in 2019
Consumers spend leisure time in variety stores, drawn by wide range of products
E-commerce poised to become a strong competitor, but variety stores not going away
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Apax Partners Israel continues to lead variety stores with numerous outlets, expansive product portfolio
Large chains expected to continue to flourish over forecast period
International players entering the local variety stores channel
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Variety Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019
Table 2 Variety Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Variety Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 Variety Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Variety Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019
Table 6 Variety Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019
Table 7 Variety Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024
Table 8 Variety Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Thriving Israeli economy spurs steady growth, but retailing continues to face challenges in 2019
Discounters continue to rule grocery retailers channel in 2019
E-commerce continues to record robust growth in 2019
Apparel and footwear specialist retailers channel continues to decline in 2019 amidst rising costs, increased competition

 

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Etch Hard Mask Market Trends with Industry Size, Demand, Developments, Industry Statistics, Potential Growth, Regional Opportunity | Samsung SDI, Merck Group, JSR

QY Research

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Etch Hard Mask Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values […]
All news

Integrated Circuit Tester (ICT) Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Hioki, Kyoritsu Test System, NOFFZ Technologies, Fitech, BK PRECISION, FRASER Anti-Static Techniques

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Integrated Circuit Tester (ICT) Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Integrated Circuit Tester (ICT) market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data […]
All news

Blade Fuse Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Littlefuse, Audio OHM, MTA, Eaton’s Bussmann, Aurora

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Blade Fuse Market. Global Blade Fuse Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Blade Fuse […]