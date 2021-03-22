Vehicle Intercom System Market In France – Manufacturing And Consumption, Outlook And Forecast 2020-2026

Vehicle intercom system is an inter communication device, a stand-alone voice communication system for the function of communication among numerous vehicles. Clear communication is important for success in any combat mission and intercom gives consistent communication in lethal condition with high level of noise cancelation. Moreover, it consists of units which allow the connection of vehicle radios from different manufacturers such as headsets, field telephones, PA systems and loudspeakers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Intercom System in France, including the following market information:

France Vehicle Intercom System Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Vehicle Intercom System Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Vehicle Intercom System Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Vehicle Intercom System Market 2019 (%)

The global Vehicle Intercom System market was valued at 5188 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6904.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. While the Vehicle Intercom System market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vehicle Intercom System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vehicle Intercom System production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Vehicle Intercom System Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Wired Vehicle Intercom System

Wireless Vehicle Intercom System

As of 2019, wired vehicle intercom system segment dominates the market contributing more than 90% of the total market share.

France Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Vehicle Intercom System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Military Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Emergency Vehicles

Vehicle intercom system is major applied in commercial vehicles, emergency vehicles and military vehicles in 2019, demand for a commercial vehicles industry occupied the largest market, with 72% share, and military vehicles intercom system is very expensive.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Vehicle Intercom System Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Vehicle Intercom System Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Vehicle Intercom System Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Vehicle Intercom System Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Motorola Solutions

Thales Group

Hytera

Kenwood

Icom Inc

SCI Technology

Harris Corporation

David Clark Company

Telephonics

Cobham

Aselsan

Elbit Systems

Elno

Vitavox (Secomak)

EID ( Cohort plc)

Setcom

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vehicle Intercom System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Vehicle Intercom System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Vehicle Intercom System Overall Market Size

2.1 France Vehicle Intercom System Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Vehicle Intercom System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Vehicle Intercom System Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vehicle Intercom System Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Vehicle Intercom System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Vehicle Intercom System Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Vehicle Intercom System Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Vehicle Intercom System Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle Intercom System Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Vehicle Intercom System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Intercom System Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Vehicle Intercom System Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Intercom System Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Vehicle Intercom System Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Wired Vehicle Intercom System

4.1.3 Wireless Vehicle Intercom System

4.2 By Type – France Vehicle Intercom System Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Vehicle Intercom System Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Vehicle Intercom System Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Vehicle Intercom System Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Vehicle Intercom System Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Vehicle Intercom System Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Vehicle Intercom System Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Vehicle Intercom System Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Vehicle Intercom System Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Vehicle Intercom System Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Military Vehicles

5.1.3 Commercial Vehicles

5.1.4 Emergency Vehicles

5.2 By Application – France Vehicle Intercom System Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Vehicle Intercom System Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Vehicle Intercom System Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Vehicle Intercom System Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Vehicle Intercom System Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Vehicle Intercom System Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Vehicle Intercom System Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Vehicle Intercom System Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Vehicle Intercom System Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Motorola Solutions

6.1.1 Motorola Solutions Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Motorola Solutions Business Overview

6.1.3 Motorola Solutions Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Motorola Solutions Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Motorola Solutions Key News

6.2 Thales Group

6.2.1 Thales Group Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Thales Group Business Overview

6.2.3 Thales Group Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Thales Group Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Thales Group Key News

6.3 Hytera

6.3.1 Hytera Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Hytera Business Overview

6.3.3 Hytera Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Hytera Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Hytera Key News

6.4 Kenwood

6.4.1 Kenwood Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Kenwood Business Overview

6.4.3 Kenwood Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kenwood Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Kenwood Key News

6.5 Icom Inc

6.5.1 Icom Inc Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Icom Inc Business Overview

6.5.3 Icom Inc Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Icom Inc Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Icom Inc Key News

6.6 SCI Technology

6.6.1 SCI Technology Corporate Summary

6.6.2 SCI Technology Business Overview

6.6.3 SCI Technology Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 SCI Technology Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 SCI Technology Key News

6.7 Harris Corporation

6.6.1 Harris Corporation Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Harris Corporation Business Overview

6.6.3 Harris Corporation Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Harris Corporation Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Harris Corporation Key News

6.8 David Clark Company

6.8.1 David Clark Company Corporate Summary

6.8.2 David Clark Company Business Overview

6.8.3 David Clark Company Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 David Clark Company Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.8.5 David Clark Company Key News

6.9 Telephonics

6.9.1 Telephonics Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Telephonics Business Overview

6.9.3 Telephonics Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Telephonics Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Telephonics Key News

6.10 Cobham

6.10.1 Cobham Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Cobham Business Overview

6.10.3 Cobham Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Cobham Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Cobham Key News

6.11 Aselsan

6.11.1 Aselsan Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Aselsan Vehicle Intercom System Business Overview

6.11.3 Aselsan Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Aselsan Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Aselsan Key News

6.12 Elbit Systems

6.12.1 Elbit Systems Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Elbit Systems Vehicle Intercom System Business Overview

6.12.3 Elbit Systems Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Elbit Systems Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Elbit Systems Key News

6.13 Elno

6.13.1 Elno Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Elno Vehicle Intercom System Business Overview

6.13.3 Elno Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Elno Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Elno Key News

6.14 Vitavox (Secomak)

6.14.1 Vitavox (Secomak) Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Vitavox (Secomak) Vehicle Intercom System Business Overview

6.14.3 Vitavox (Secomak) Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Vitavox (Secomak) Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Vitavox (Secomak) Key News

6.15 EID ( Cohort plc)

6.15.1 EID ( Cohort plc) Corporate Summary

6.15.2 EID ( Cohort plc) Vehicle Intercom System Business Overview

6.15.3 EID ( Cohort plc) Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 EID ( Cohort plc) Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.15.5 EID ( Cohort plc) Key News

6.16 Setcom

6.16.1 Setcom Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Setcom Vehicle Intercom System Business Overview

6.16.3 Setcom Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Setcom Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Setcom Key News

6.17 SyTech Corporation

6.17.1 SyTech Corporation Corporate Summary

6.17.2 SyTech Corporation Vehicle Intercom System Business Overview

6.17.3 SyTech Corporation Vehicle Intercom System Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 SyTech Corporation Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.17.5 SyTech Corporation Key News

7 Vehicle Intercom System Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Vehicle Intercom System Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France Vehicle Intercom System Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France Vehicle Intercom System Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France Vehicle Intercom System Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Vehicle Intercom System Manufacturers in France

7.2.1 France Key Local Vehicle Intercom System Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 France Key Local Vehicle Intercom System Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 France Key Local Vehicle Intercom System Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Vehicle Intercom System Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

7.3 Vehicle Intercom System Export and Import in France

7.3.1 France Vehicle Intercom System Export Market

7.3.2 France Vehicle Intercom System Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for France Vehicle Intercom System Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Vehicle Intercom System Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Vehicle Intercom System Distributors and Sales Agents in France

….. continued

