Vehicle Intercom System Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast   

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vehicle Intercom System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vehicle Intercom System production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Vehicle Intercom System Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Wired Vehicle Intercom System

Wireless Vehicle Intercom System

As of 2019, wired vehicle intercom system segment dominates the market contributing more than 90% of the total market share.

UK Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Vehicle Intercom System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Military Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Emergency Vehicles

Vehicle intercom system is major applied in commercial vehicles, emergency vehicles and military vehicles in 2019, demand for a commercial vehicles industry occupied the largest market, with 72% share, and military vehicles intercom system is very expensive.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Vehicle Intercom System Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Vehicle Intercom System Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Vehicle Intercom System Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total UK Vehicle Intercom System Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Motorola Solutions

Thales Group

Hytera

Kenwood

Icom Inc

SCI Technology

Harris Corporation

David Clark Company

Telephonics

Cobham

Aselsan

Elbit Systems

Elno

Vitavox (Secomak)

EID ( Cohort plc)

Setcom

