Impulse purchases of non-essential items drive much of the vending industry’s revenue. As US states introduced stay-at-home orders in March 2020, these purchases evaporated, leading to significant losses for the industry. Many vending machines in non-captive environments are located in either retail stores or restaurants, both of which were closed across much of the US for at least two months in the spring of 2020. Even machines located in hotels that were technically still open suffered due to…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1201538-vending-in-the-us

Euromonitor International’s Vending in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Hot Drinks Vending, Other Products Vending, Packaged Drinks Vending, Packaged Foods Vending, Personal Hygiene Vending, Tobacco Vending, Traditional Toys and Games Vending.

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-stable-isotope-labeled-compounds-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vending market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stay-at-home orders cause vending sales to plunge

Vending machines re-purposed to sell personal protective equipment

Farmer’s Fridge offers delivery while workers stay at home

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

US vending recovery hinges on a return to work

Cannabis industry offers vending a path to growth

The sustainable packaging movement hits the vending industry

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Vending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Vending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Vending Forecasts by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 4 Vending Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on retailing

COVID-19 country impact

Racial justice movement demands retail industry’s attention

Retailers pledge action to combat climate change through sustainability practices

What next for retailing?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retailing

Opening hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2020

Physical retail landscape

Cash and carry

Seasonality

Christmas

Back to School

Prime Day/Christmas in July

Mother’s Day

Payments and delivery

Emerging business models

MARKET DATA

Table 5 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2015-2020

Table 10 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 14 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2015-2020

Table 18 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 20 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 22 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2015-2020

Table 24 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 26 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 27 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 29 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2015-2020

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105