Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Carbon dioxide is a chemical compound composed of one carbon and two oxygen atoms. It is often referred to by its formula CO2. It is present in the Earth’s atmosphere at a low concentration and acts as a greenhouse gas. In its solid state, it is called dry ice. It is a major component of the carbon cycle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market 2019 (%)

The global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Carbon Dioxide (CO2) production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

2N

2N-4N

Above 4N

Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Medical

Metal

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Air Liquid

Linde

Air Products and Chemicals

Messer Group

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Companies

…continued

