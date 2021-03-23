All news

Global 1,4-butanediol Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global 1,4-Butanediol Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global 1,4-Butanediol industry. The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the 1,4-Butanediol manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.
4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
5.The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of 1,4-Butanediol industry.
6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of 1,4-Butanediol Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of 1,4-Butanediol as well as some small players. At least 14 companies are included:
* SKChemical
* BASF
* Mitsui
* Mitsubishi Chemical
* Nan Ya
* Ashland
For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of 1,4-Butanediol market
* Reppe Process
* Davy Process
* Butadiene Process
* Propylene Oxide Process
* Others

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
* Tetrahydrofuran (THF)
* Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
* Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)
* Polyurethanes (PU)
* Others

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:
* North America
* South America
* Asia & Pacific
* Europe
* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Primary Sources
3.2.2 Secondary Sources
3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 1,4-Butanediol Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of 1,4-Butanediol by Region
8.2 Import of 1,4-Butanediol by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Current 1,4-Butanediol in North America (2015-2020)
9.1 1,4-Butanediol Supply
9.2 1,4-Butanediol Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Current 1,4-Butanediol in South America (2015-2020)
10.1 1,4-Butanediol Supply
10.2 1,4-Butanediol Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Current 1,4-Butanediol in Asia & Pacific (2015-2020)
11.1 1,4-Butanediol Supply
11.2 1,4-Butanediol Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Current 1,4-Butanediol in Europe (2015-2020)
12.1 1,4-Butanediol Supply
12.2 1,4-Butanediol Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Current 1,4-Butanediol in MEA (2015-2020)
13.1 1,4-Butanediol Supply
13.2 1,4-Butanediol Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

…continued

