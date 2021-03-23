All news

Global Acrylic Acid Market Research Report 2024

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Acrylic Acid Market Research Report 2024

Acrylic acid is an organic compound with the formula CH2=CHCO2H. It is the simplest unsaturated carboxylic acid, consisting of a vinyl group connected directly to a carboxylic acid terminus. This colorless liquid has a characteristic acrid or tart smell. It is miscible with water, alcohols, ethers, and chloroform.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Acid in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Acrylic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Acrylic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Italy Acrylic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Acrylic Acid Market 2019 (%)
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6229469-acrylic-acid-market-in-italy-manufacturing-and-consumption

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Acrylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Acrylic Acid production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Acrylic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Italy Acrylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Acrylic Acid 100%
Acrylic Acid 80%
Acrylic Acid/Toluene

Italy Acrylic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Italy Acrylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)
Dispersants
Flocculants
Thickening Agents
Adhesives

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/27/flat-carbon-steel-industry-global-production-growth-share-demand-and-applications-forecast-to-2025/

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Italy Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/07/13/wood-preservative-chemicals-and-coatings-active-2020-global-industry-size-share-trends-key-players-analysis-applications-forecasts-to-2026/
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Basf
DowDuPont
Nippon Shokubai
Akema
Formosa
LG Chem
Mitsubishi Chem
Toagosei
Sasol
Hexion
Idemitsu Kosan
Jiangsu Jurong
HUAYI
Satellite
Basf-YPC
Sanmu Group
Shandong Kaitai
CNOOC
ChemChina
CNPC

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acrylic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Acrylic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Acrylic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Italy Acrylic Acid Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Italy Acrylic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Italy Acrylic Acid Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

……continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Fiber Optic Sensing Solutions Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

marketresearchfuture

The global market size of Fiber Optic Sensing Solutions is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2025. Also Read :https://healthcareguru.prnews.io/199911-Hidradenitis-Suppurativa-Market-to-Record-Sturdy-Growth-by-2023.html Global Fiber Optic Sensing Solutions Market Report 2020 – […]
All news News

Health Caregiving Market Research & Clinical Advancements by 2029 | GreatCall (United States), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Seniorlink

mark

  JCMR published a new industry research that focuses on Global Health Caregiving Market and delivers in-depth market analysis and future prospects of Global Health Caregiving Market . The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with graphs and tables […]
All news

Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) Market 2021 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025

anita_adroit

“The research report on global Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) market provides comprehensive study of the global Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) market and the important aspects associated with it. All these aspects of the industry are studied thoroughly by making the use of various analysis tools such as PESTEL analysis, value chain analysis and SWOT analysis. […]