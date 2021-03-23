Global Acrylic Acid Market Research Report 2024

Acrylic acid is an organic compound with the formula CH2=CHCO2H. It is the simplest unsaturated carboxylic acid, consisting of a vinyl group connected directly to a carboxylic acid terminus. This colorless liquid has a characteristic acrid or tart smell. It is miscible with water, alcohols, ethers, and chloroform.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Acid in UK, including the following market information:

UK Acrylic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Acrylic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

UK Acrylic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in UK Acrylic Acid Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Acrylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Acrylic Acid production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Acrylic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Acrylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Acrylic Acid 100%

Acrylic Acid 80%

Acrylic Acid/Toluene

UK Acrylic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Acrylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

Dispersants

Flocculants

Thickening Agents

Adhesives

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total UK Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Basf

DowDuPont

Nippon Shokubai

Akema

Formosa

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chem

Toagosei

Sasol

Hexion

Idemitsu Kosan

Jiangsu Jurong

HUAYI

Satellite

Basf-YPC

Sanmu Group

Shandong Kaitai

CNOOC

ChemChina

CNPC

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Acrylic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Acrylic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Acrylic Acid Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Acrylic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Acrylic Acid Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylic Acid Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Acrylic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

……continued

